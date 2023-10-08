 Madhya Pradesh: Media Monitoring Cell Directed To Keep An Eye On Fake News
District public relations officer, Romit Uike, was also present at the meeting.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, October 08, 2023, 12:19 AM IST
Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Additional collector and deputy electoral officer of Narmadapuram Devendra Singh has directed the members of the print and electronic media cell that they should properly monitor the bogus news.

He issued the directive at a meeting with the officials of the media cell at the collectorate on Friday. The officials of the monitoring cell should keep it in mind that there should not be any bogus news in print, electronic and social media. Each member of the team should be on duty in time.

National master trainer Pankaj Dubey informed the monitoring cell members about the fake news and paid news. District public relations officer, Romit Uike, was also present at the meeting.

