Madhya Pradesh: Meat output shoots up by 90,000 MT in 16 years

Bhopal: Minister for animal husbandry Prem Singh Patel has said that the output of meat in the state has shot up by 90,000 MT during the 16 years of BJP rule. Patel gave the information to the House on Monday in reply to a written question by Congress legislator Sajjan Singh Verma.

Patel said the production of meat had been 15,000 MT in 2003-’04. The output of meat had gone up after that and in 2019-’20, it had touched 106K MT, he said.

The production of meat had shot up because of the rise in the number of goats and chickens, he said.

No cowsheds in 15 years

Minister Prem Singh Patel said no government cowsheds had been set up during the 15 years of BJP rule. Patel gave the information in reply to a question by Brajendra Singh Rathore. He said the cowsheds had been run by self-help groups with financial aid from the government.

The Congress government had approved 1, 000 cowsheds and 963 were completed, he said. As many as 905 cowsheds had started functioning and 2,365 cowsheds had been approved this year, the minister said.