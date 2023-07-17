 Madhya Pradesh: MCU Holds One-Day Workshop In Narmadapuram
MCU holds workshop for affiliated institutions in Narmadapuram.

Updated: Monday, July 17, 2023, 12:53 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh: MCU Holds One-Day Workshop In Narmadapuram | FP Photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Makhanlaal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication (MCU) organised a day-long workshop for all other institutions affiliated to it in Narmadapuram on Sunday.

Vice-chancellor Dr KG Suresh presided over the workshop and said that the university was committed to betterment of all other institutions affiliated to it. On the occasion, he also unveiled the picture of veteran journalist Makhanlaal Chaturvedi and said that all the affiliated institutions should put up his picture on their premises.

Shedding light on Chautrvedi’s share of struggles, Dr Suresh said that Chaturvedi was born in Narmadapuram and MCU named after him comprised two classrooms. Today, the university sprawls across a 50-acre campus in Bisankhedi in Bhopal and three other campuses of the same have also been opened, Dr Suresh said.

He addressed the representatives of all the affiliated institutions and said that all of them were assets to the university. At the workshop, registrar of the university, Dr Avinash Vajpayee, exam controller Dr Rajesh Pathak, assistant registrar Vivek Shakya and other officials were present.

