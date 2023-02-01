Madhya Pradesh: Mayor urges people to co-operate with civic body in Sagar

Mayor Sangeeta Sushil Tiwari |

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Sangeeta Sushil Tiwari, chairman of the municipal corporation Vrindavan Ahirwar and the commissioner Chandrashekhar Shukla have appealed to the people to cooperate with the civic body to keep the city clean.

The civic body has launched a campaign to clean up the city as part of the cleanliness survey and a process to take feedback on the cleanliness has also begun.

They appealed to the citizens to give their feedback judiciously and to the officials to collect the information from as many people as possible, so that the city may get a good rank in the survey.

Govt, private bodies asked to pay taxes

Commissioner of Nagar Nigam Chandrashekhar Shukla has been making efforts to recover the outstanding dues to improve the financial condition of the civic body. Lack of funds has had an impact on the development projects. The big businessmen, government and semi-government departments, commercial establishments, marriage garden owners, trusts, hotels and other organisations have not deposited tax for a long time.

Consequently, the financial condition of the municipal corporation is worsening.

Now, the civic body has decided to take stern action against such organisations as have failed to pay taxes

The municipal corporation will charge tax on the solid waste and on collecting the garbage.

If they do not pay the taxes within seven days, action will be taken against them, Shukla said.

Railway, medical college, district hospitals, banks, commercial establishments and many private organisations are on the list of the civic body. They have been advised to deposit taxes, he said.

Shukla held a meeting with assistant commissioner Rajesh Singh Rajput, assistant and marketing in-charge Anand Mangal Guru, assistant engineer Sanjay Tiwari and others on the issue.

Shukla directed the officials to take legal action against those who would fail to pay the taxes within seven days. The West-Central Railways owes Rs 15.40 lakh to the civic body and district hospital in Teeli Rs 2.31 lakh.

Bundelkhand Medical College in Saga owes Rs 3.85 lakh, Krishak Sabji Mandi Rs 7.70 lakh. Besides, there are other organisations which have failed to deposit taxes to the civic body.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)