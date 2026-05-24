Madhya Pradesh May 24, 2026, Weather Update: State Under Severe Heatwave Grip, Red Alert Issued In 4 Districts, Temperatures Likely To Touch 46°C | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is reeling under intense heatwave conditions as temperatures have crossed 43 degrees Celsius in most parts of the state.

On Saturday, Chhatarpur district’s Nowgong and Khajuraho remained the hottest places, recording maximum temperatures of 45.5°C and 45.4°C respectively.

Weather expected on Sunday

A severe heatwave red alert has been issued for Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Panna and Satna on Sunday.

An orange alert for severe heatwave has been declared in 11 districts - Datia, Niwari, Sagar, Damoh, Katni, Maihar, Umaria, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi and Singrauli.

Meanwhile, 22 districts are under yellow alert for heatwave conditions, including Gwalior, Bhind, Morena, Sheopur, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Vidisha, Raisen, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, Mandla, Dindori, Anuppur, Shahdol, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Agar-Malwa, Ujjain, Neemuch, Mandsaur and Ratlam.

The weather department has also warned of intense heat in 18 districts, including Bhopal, Indore, Dhar, Khargone, Khandwa, Dewas, Sehore and Balaghat.

What do meteorologists say?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bhopal, has warned that there will be no relief from the scorching heat and heatwave conditions for the next 4 days.

According to the IMD, the heatwave is expected to peak by May 31. The department has forecast severe heat across the state till May 27, saying residents are unlikely to get any relief during this period.

The nine-day period of extreme summer heat, locally known as ‘Nautapa’, begins on May 25. During this phase, cities including Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior and Jabalpur are expected to witness extremely high temperatures.

May 25

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Datia, Niwari, Chhatarpur, Sagar, Damoh, Jabalpur, Katni, Panna, Satna, Maihar, Umaria, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi and Singrauli.

Yellow Alert for Heatwave: A yellow alert has been issued for Bhopal, Gwalior, Mandla, Dindori, Shahdol, Anuppur, Narsinghpur, Raisen, Khargone, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Sehore, Vidisha, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Agar-Malwa, Ujjain, Ratlam, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Sheopur, Morena and Bhind.

Hot Weather Conditions: Temperatures between 40°C and 43°C are likely in Balaghat, Seoni, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Betul, Narmadapuram, Harda, Dewas, Indore, Barwani, Dhar, Alirajpur and Jhabua.

May 26

Orange Alert for Severe Heatwave: The orange alert has been issued for Jabalpur, Bhind, Datia, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Damoh, Katni, Chhatarpur, Satna, Maihar, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi and Singrauli.

Yellow Alert for Heatwave: Districts under yellow alert include Bhopal, Ujjain, Gwalior, Morena, Sheopur, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Agar-Malwa, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Vidisha, Sehore, Raisen, Sagar, Narsinghpur, Khargone, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Mandla, Dindori, Anuppur and Shahdol.

Hot Weather Conditions: Temperatures between 40°C and 43°C are expected in Indore, Dewas, Dhar, Barwani Jhabua, Alirajpur, Harda, Narmadapuram, Betul, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni and Balaghat.