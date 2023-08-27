 Madhya Pradesh: Maths Quiz At Mithi Gobindram Public School
Madhya Pradesh: Maths Quiz At Mithi Gobindram Public School

The competition was aimed to hone students’ mathematical skills and open new areas of learning.

Updated: Sunday, August 27, 2023, 11:09 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Maths Quiz At Mithi Gobindram Public School | FP Photo

Sant Hirdaram Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): An inter-house maths quiz was organised for the students of class 9 to 12 at Mithi Gobindram Public School located in Sant Hirdaram Nagar on Saturday.

Four houses competed against each other.

Four rounds had been organised under competition, namely the warm-up round, the rapid fire round, buzzer round and puzzle round.

On the occasion, the students who were present as audience were also asked mathematics questions.

School principal Ajay Bahaur Singh, institute’s academic director Gopal Girdhani were also present at the event. They said knowledge was the best skill a student could carry.

Mathematics department head Shankar Amulani asked students to participate in maximum numbers to be held on the school premises in the future.

