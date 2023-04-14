Madhya Pradesh: Massive fire breaks out at a public bank branch in Jabalpur

Punjab National Bank Jabalpur |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out at a public bank branch at Bada Fabara in Jabalpur on Friday morning.

As flames rose, locals rushed to inform bank's general manager about the incident.

As per report of Nai Duniya, witnesses stated that concerned citizens attempted to extinguish the fire, while someone informed the fire brigade. When the fire brigade arrived at the scene, they were able to control the fire.

Local residents expressed their relief that the fire was brought under control, as there is a market nearby for clothes that could have been affected if the fire had spread.