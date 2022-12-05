e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Masked man molests kids, act caught on camera

Madhya Pradesh: Masked man molests kids, act caught on camera

The police added that the act was caught on camera, after which the CCTV footages are being scanned to trace the accused

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, December 05, 2022, 02:27 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Follow us on

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A scooty-borne masked man molested two minor girls who were playing badminton outside their house on Saturday and sped away on the vehicle after the girls screamed to alert the locals, the police said on Sunday.

The police added that the act was caught on camera, after which the CCTV footages are being scanned to trace the accused.

SHO of Gola ka mandir police station, Dharmendra Yadav said that the incident took place in the Mahavir colony of the city on Saturday. He continued by saying that as seen in the CCTV footage, a man who had covered his face by means of a cloth arrived in the colony on a scooty.

He then got down and approached two minor girls playing badminton in the colony, on the pretext of asking someone’s address. In the meanwhile, he also looked around to see if anyone was present in the surroundings. As he found no one around, he molested both the kids, following which they screamed.

The accused then ran towards his scooty and swiftly fled from the spot, after which the matter was reported to the police.

“Further investigations are underway to ascertain the identity of the accused and apprehend him”, said SHO Yadav.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Wild tuskers attack elephant Surya in Bandhavgarh, leaves him injured
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: District-level programme organised on World Disability Day 2022 in Narmadapuram

Madhya Pradesh: District-level programme organised on World Disability Day 2022 in Narmadapuram

Madhya Pradesh: Masked man molests kids, act caught on camera

Madhya Pradesh: Masked man molests kids, act caught on camera

Madhya Pradesh: Bike-borne couple hit by truck, wife dies on spot in Chhatarpur

Madhya Pradesh: Bike-borne couple hit by truck, wife dies on spot in Chhatarpur

Madhya Pradesh: Two of inter-state gang arrested for smuggling liquor through converted ambulance in...

Madhya Pradesh: Two of inter-state gang arrested for smuggling liquor through converted ambulance in...

Madhya Pradesh: 4 held for smuggling gold, 1 kg gold seized in Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh: 4 held for smuggling gold, 1 kg gold seized in Gwalior