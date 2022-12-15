Madhya Pradesh: Masked duo robs couple of valuables on gunpoint, booked in Gwalior

e-Paper Get App
FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, December 15, 2022, 10:48 PM IST
File/ Representative Picture
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Two masked men barged into a house at 4 am on Wednesday and robbed the couple residing in the house of their valuables on gunpoint, the police said.

The police added that the masked duo locked the couple in their room and fled the spot after committing the crime.

SHO of Thatipur police station, Kuldeep Rajput stated that the complainant has been identified as Keerti Sharma (31), a school teacher. Sharma told the police that she and her husband were asleep inside their house on the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday, when two masked men barged into their house at 4 in the morning.

The robbers covered her husband with a blanket and pointed their gun towards him. They then threatened Sharma to hand over her valuables to them, warning to shoot her husband if she screamed and tried alerting the neighbours. She complied with the robbers and handed over all the ornaments to them.

The accused then latched the door of the couple’s room from outside and fled the spot swiftly. After some time, the couple managed to come out of the room and approach the police.

“CCTV footages are being scanned to trace the accused”, SHO Rajput said.

