 Madhya Pradesh: Martyred Sainik's Wife & Parents To Share Govt Financial Aid Equally
Cases surface where martyred soldier's wife took government assistance leaving nothing for his parents

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, June 26, 2024, 12:52 AM IST
article-image
Representational Picture |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant decision, the state Cabinet has decided that from now on, the financial assistance to family of a martyred soldier will be equally distributed between his wife and parents. The soldier's wife will receive 50% of the amount, and the rest will be given to his parents, said senior minister Kailash Vijayvargiya while sharing the cabinet briefings with media persons at Mantralaya on Tuesday.

The minister stated that there have been instances where the widow of a martyred soldier took the entire financial assistance amount, leaving nothing for the soldier's parents. This decision will protect the interests of the soldier's parents as well, he added.

The minister stated that in his hometown, Indore, two cases had come to light where the wife of a martyred jawan took the entire amount given by the government to the family, leaving the martyr's parents helpless.

article-image

Bill to amend old Prison Act 1894

State cabinet has decided to bring a bill to amend the old Prison Act 1894 . The bill proposes merger of three Acts (1) Prisons Act 1894 (2) Prisoners Act 1900 (3) Prison Transfer Act 1950 into one.

People aware of the development said that the new bill will be called Madhya Pradesh Correctional Services and Prisons Act 2024. It will substitute Prisons Act 1894.

The bill intends to increase facilities in jails and bring the inmates to the mainstream by providing them skill training to help then get a job after the jail term.

article-image

So far, there is no categorization for transgenders and now the rules will be made for them as well in the new bill. The bill also speaks of Jail Development Board to control overcrowding in the prisons. By seeing the prison term and nature of inmates and crime, the categorization will be done.

The bill also has stringent provision to deal with gangsters. The bill entails three years punishment and Rs †5 lakh fine if any inmate is caught with mobile in the cell.

