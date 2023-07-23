Madhya Pradesh: Married Woman Who Was Shot At In Broad Daylight Dies After Being Referred To Gwalior For Treatment

FPJ

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A married woman who was on her way to her daughter’s school to pick her up was shot dead by four unidentified assailants in broad daylight in Chhatarpur on Friday, the police said. The woman was later referred to Gwalior for treatment, where she died on Saturday, the police added.

City Superintendent of police (CSP) of Chhatarpur, Lokendra Singh told the media that the woman who was shot at has been identified as Jyoti Shukla, who was married to Rahul Shukla. The couple had two children; a daughter and a son. On Friday noon, she, along with her son Suryansh, was heading on a two-wheeler towards her daughter’s school to pick her up and bring her back home. No sooner did she reach the Bhainsasur Muktidhaam (crematorium) of the town than four unidentified masked assailants arrived there on a bike and blocked her way. Before she could process what was about to betide, the assailants shot at her chest.

She fell down from her vehicle and her son Suryansh also sustained several bullet wounds on his hand. Locals rushed Shukla to the hospital, where her condition turned critical and she was referred to Gwalior for treatment immediately.

She, however, died while undergoing treatment on Saturday. CSP Singh said that a case has been registered against the unidentified accused under Sections 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and a manhunt has been launched to nab them.

