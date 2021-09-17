Madhya Pradesh: Marna laga rahega yahan ji to lijiye…

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Ghazal Singer Julfikar Ali and his troupe from Bhopal has presented ghazals of Dushyant Kumar, Faiz Ahmed Faiz, Jigar Muradabadi and Zafar Gorakhpuri.

Ali began with Dushyant Kumar’s ‘Marna laga rahega yahan ji to lijiye….’. It was followed by Faiz’s ‘ Kabhi-kabhi yaad mein ubharta hai naksh-e-mazi meete -meete se…,’ Gorakhpuri’s ‘Mai akela chala ja raha tha kahin manzilein ajnabi rahguzar ajnabi…,’ and Muradabai’s ‘Ishq ki dastan hai pyare…’.

It was part of the concert ‘Mehfil-e-Sufiyana’ on Thursday evening under Gamak. The event ended with the performance of Haleem Taj and his troupe from Jabalpur. He presented ‘Hindi, Muslim, Sikh, Isai sabka ek nara hai…,’ ‘Tera deewana hun tere dar ki kasam…,’ ‘Sath mein tum raho sabke lekin, haan , kisi ka bharosa na karna…’. Sharbani Bannerjee conducted the event.

Madhya Pradesh Urdu Akademi organised the one hour online concert. It was streamed on the YouTube channel of the culture department-https://youtu.be/cwDXeB6P7w4 and https://youtu.be/bEe_ZZukdC8.

A Rachna Path on ‘ Sahitya Ka Swarnim Yug : Bhakti Kal,’ by Rachna Sharma Pauranik and her troupe from Indore will be organised on Friday at 7pm under Gamak. Besides, Malwi poetswill present their works.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 02:24 PM IST