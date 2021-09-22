Madhya Pradesh: Market and government will work together, says Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BHOPAL : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that there is a lot of potential for increasing exports in the state. The government cannot work alone to increase exports. The market and the government will work together. Chouhan was addressing Madhya Pradesh India's Emerging Export Tiger Conclave at Commerce Festival 2021 held at Minto Hall on Wednesday.

Chouhan said that keeping in view the District as Export Hub vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Export Promotion Council is being constituted in the state that will start working in a week. Export Promotion Committees will also be constituted in each district.

The event was organised jointly by the Department of Commerce, Government of India and the Department of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion of the state.

CM said that 64 products of all the districts have been selected under the ‘One District One Product’ scheme. Despite the difficult circumstances of corona, there has been a rapid increase in industrial investment in the state. Industries of pharma, auto, textile, garment, food processing and engineering sectors are being encouraged to invest in the state.

Chouhan said that export activities are also being conducted at the local level. To increase exports, it is necessary to focus on the quality of the products.

At the conclave, there was a panel discussion on Madhya Pradesh as Export Power House, The Exports from Madhya Pradesh and Unleashing Export Opportunities.

Union Minister of State for Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste, State Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Omprakash Sakhlecha, Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Minister Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon and Deputy Chairman of State Policy and Planning Commission, Dr Sachin Chaturvedi were also present. Principal Secretary Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Sanjay Shukla briefed about the conclave.

