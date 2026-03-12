Madhya Pradesh March 12, 2026, Weather Update: Temperature Soars In State, Western Disturbance May Bring Rain On March 14-15 | ANANDSHIVRE

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is witnessing a sharp rise in temperatures in March.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), weather conditions may change on March 14 and 15, bringing clouds, rainfall, and thunderstorm activity in some parts of the state due to a western disturbance.

Meteorologists say the wind direction has changed from north-east to west and north-west, and the moisture in the air is very low. Winds coming from desert regions are reaching Madhya Pradesh, bringing hot and dry conditions with them.

The second week of March has already brought strong heat across Madhya Pradesh. Cities in the Gwalior, Chambal, Ujjain and Indore divisions are currently the hottest and are expected to remain the most affected in the coming days.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 11 am | IMD Bhopal

Temperature records

Several cities recorded high temperatures. Among the five major cities, Indore recorded 38°C, Gwalior and Ujjain 37.7°C, Bhopal 36.4°C, and Jabalpur 36.5°C.

On Wednesday, the mercury touched 40°C for the first time this season, with Ratlam recorded as the hottest city in the state. Cities like Bhopal, Indore and Ujjain also experienced intense heat.

Apart from Ratlam’s 40°C, other cities also saw high temperatures. Narmadapuram recorded 39.9°C, Dhar 39.4°C, Tikamgarh 38.4°C, Khajuraho 38.2°C, and Guna 38.1°C. Temperatures of 37°C or above were also recorded in Damoh, Mandla, Umaria, Sagar, Khargone, Khandwa, and Sheopur. This is the highest temperature recorded in the state so far this March.

Western Disturbances affecting Madhya Pradesh at present | IMD Bhopal

Weather in next 2 days

March 14: Gwalior, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Morena, Sheopur and Bhind.

March 15: Gwalior, Jabalpur, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Shivpuri, Ashoknagar, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Panna, Satna, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, Maihar, Katni, Umaria, Shahdol, Anuppur, Dindori, Mandla, Balaghat, Seoni, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Narmadapuram and Betul.

The weather department has advised residents to stay cautious as heat conditions will continue, but some areas may see rain and thunderstorms over the next two days.