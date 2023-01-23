Madhya Pradesh: Many public lavatories remain locked in Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The public lavatories, constructed in NaugaonJanpad and in other places at a cost of lakhs of rupees, have been put under lock and key.

As a result, the people cannot use them. Just after their construction, many toilets have been locked.

The officials of the village Panchayat have not taken any steps to open it to the public. Outside some of the lavatories, the villagers have kept cow dung cakes.

According to reports, public lavatories were constructed in 2020-21 under the Swachh Bharat Mission in those places which were declared open defecation free.

The public toilets, constructed in Chirwari, KakunpuraGadhou, Sarsed, Aman and in Imlia village Panchayats, are lying unused.

In most of the places, the public lavatories are locked. Funds were sanctioned for construction of public lavatories on the grounds of the number of people living in an area.

A sum of more than Rs 5 lakh was spent to construct those toilets in each village, but they are not being used.

At a public hearing in Imlia village Panchayat, collector Sandeep GR asked the officials to open those lavatories to public, but the collector’s directives have fallen on deaf ears.

The villagers have kept cow dung cakes outside such lavatories in Kakumpura and in Gudhau villages.

Besides, there is no drinking water facility in those places.

According to official sources, the lavatories could not be run because of lack of funds.

As there are no funds for maintaining those toilets, the Panchayats have to pay to the sweepers, besides workers have to be engaged to look after the cleanliness. Consequently, the Panchayats have locked those toilets.