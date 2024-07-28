Madhya Pradesh: Many Decisions Of State Government, Opposition Hang Fire |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government and the opposition are in a dilemma over a few important issues and, because of this uncertainty, many important works are moving at a snail’s pace. Seven months have passed since Jitu Patwari took over as MPCC president, but he is yet to announce the party’s state executive committee. Party’s state in-charge Jitendra Singh claimed that the executive committee would be announced within 15 days, but more than 20 days have passed since he made the announcement, but the committee has yet to see the light of the day.

All activities of the party have stopped because the Congress office-bearers and the district-level leaders have not been given any responsibility. According to sources, Patwari is unable to form his team fearing resentment. Patwari thinks some leaders may get angry after the announcement of the executive committee.

So, he wants to set up a team with the consent of these leaders, but the party men have failed to reach a consensus on the issue. The government is also in a dilemma over appointing district in-charge ministers. The ministers could not visit any place other than their own districts in the past seven months. Because the ministers have not been allotted districts, the officers are ruling the roost.

A discussion between the state and central leadership over the allotment of districts to ministers has not taken place. This is the reason why, other than the completing work in their departments and constituencies, the ministers have not done anything in the past seven months. Apart from the allotment of districts to the ministers, the government has yet to make political appointments.

Many other important decisions are pending. Because of this uncertainty, the workers of both parties are angry with their top leadership. Although the BJP’s performance in assembly and parliamentary elections has been outstanding, the party workers are not getting any positions in the government. The issue figured at the coordination meeting between the BJP and the RSS.