Madhya Pradesh: Mandsaur hooch toll raises political dust in state, former chief minister Digvijaya Singh demands excise minister’s resignation

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Spurious liquor reportedly devouring the lives of 11 people in Mandsaur district raised political dust in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh demanded the resignation of state excise minister Jagdish Dewada who belongs to Mandsaur district

Nearly 26 people died allegedly after consuming spurious liquor in January this year in Morena. Similarly, illicit liquor reportedly gulped down the lives of 11 people recently in Mandsaur.

Singh alleged that a few people are running the spurious liquor trade under the protection of the police and the excise department.

“Was excise minister unaware about the illegal business of illicit liquor? Is it possible? Should he not resign from his post,” Singh tweeted on Wednesday.

Earlier, Singh wrote on his twitter that some people are running the spurious liquor trade in a large scale in the state.

“In January 2021, 26 people died because of consumption of spurious liquor in Morena. Now, there is a report that a total of 11 people have died in the assembly constituency of the state Excise Minister,” tweeted Singh.

A total of six persons have, so far, died in Mandsaur. After the deaths, the state government on Tuesday constituted a high-level committee to conduct a probe into the incident.

On Tuesday, leader of opposition in state assembly and Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee chief, Kamal Nath had also accused the government of hiding number of deaths because of the hooch.