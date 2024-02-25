Madhya Pradesh: Man, Wife Get Life Term For Murdering Minor Girl In Balaghat | Representative Photo

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): First session judge of Waraseoni Sudhir Kumar Thakur has awarded life term to a man and his wife for murdering a 14-year-old girl whom her husband tried to molest. The court passed the order on Wednesday and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on each of them. According to reports, on April 25, 2021 when the sister-in-law of the girl (elder brother’s wife) returned from Katori Bazar, she saw the girl hanging from the ceiling of her house.

As she began to cry out, her neighbours gathered. Meanwhile, the accused also reached the spot, and, in an effort to save the girl, cut the rope with which her neck was tied to the ceiling of the house, but she had already died. She said that her family members had gone to take part in a social gathering and the girl went to school. There was nobody in the house.

On getting information, the police rushed to the spot and began to probe the case. It came to light that the accused Vijay Gautam went to the house of the girl in the evening of the incident. When he saw the girl returning home from the school, he went to her house and wanted a girl of water from her.

He tried to molest her, but when she began to yell at the accused, his wife Asha also rushed to the spot. In order to murder the girl, Vijay pressed her face with a Gamchha, and the girl began to writhe in pain. Meanwhile, his wife caught hold of the girl who died.

Afterwards they hung the girl from the ceiling of her house and put chair near the body to make it look like a case of suicide. Vijay who brought down the body advised her mother not to lodge a complaint at the police station. On the grounds of evidence, the police came to know that Vijay and his wife Asha were responsible for murdering the minor.