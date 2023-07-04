 Madhya Pradesh: Man Who Was Robbed Of Rs 1L On June 30 In Umaria Approaches SP Demanding Reimbursement Of Money
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Man Who Was Robbed Of Rs 1L On June 30 In Umaria Approaches SP Demanding Reimbursement Of Money

Madhya Pradesh: Man Who Was Robbed Of Rs 1L On June 30 In Umaria Approaches SP Demanding Reimbursement Of Money

It is noteworthy that the accused duo has been arrested and has been taken into police custody.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, July 04, 2023, 07:24 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Umaria (Madhya Pradesh): Sharda Tomar, a resident of Khalesar in Umaria, approached the Superintendent of police (SP) of the town on Tuesday, demanding reimbursement of Rs 1 lakh, which he had been robbed of, on June 30. Tomar said in his complaint that he was on his way to his house from the bank on June 30, at around 1:15 pm in the noon.

During this, two bike-borne men approached him and snatched away the bag carried by him, which was containing Rs 1 lakh in cash, as well as the pass-book and other documents. He also ran up to some distance to follow the accused, but they emerged successful and sped away from the spot on the bike.

Read Also
MP: Woman Killed In Bear Attack In Umaria District
article-image

Tomar then approached the police and lodged a complaint against the accused duo. It is noteworthy that the accused duo has been arrested and has been taken into police custody.

He told the SP that he hails from a very poor family and is hardly able to make the ends meet, by working at a shop. Furthermore, he has requested the SP to reimburse him the amount as well as his documents as soon as possible.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Body of female tiger cub found in Umaria
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Man Who Was Robbed Of Rs 1L On June 30 In Umaria Approaches SP Demanding...

Madhya Pradesh: Man Who Was Robbed Of Rs 1L On June 30 In Umaria Approaches SP Demanding...

Madhya Pradesh: 10 Women Injured After Allegedly Being Assaulted By Shopkeepers Near Kubereshwar...

Madhya Pradesh: 10 Women Injured After Allegedly Being Assaulted By Shopkeepers Near Kubereshwar...

MP: CM Chouhan Issues Arrest Order After Sidhi Video Showing BJP Leader Urinating On Tribal's Face...

MP: CM Chouhan Issues Arrest Order After Sidhi Video Showing BJP Leader Urinating On Tribal's Face...

MP: Municipal Officer Demands ₹15K Bribe From Ex-Soldier For Construction Permit In Gwalior,...

MP: Municipal Officer Demands ₹15K Bribe From Ex-Soldier For Construction Permit In Gwalior,...

MP: Shivraj Announces Health Insurance, 50% Reservation In Permanent Posts & Maternity Leaves For...

MP: Shivraj Announces Health Insurance, 50% Reservation In Permanent Posts & Maternity Leaves For...