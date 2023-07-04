Madhya Pradesh: Man Who Was Robbed Of Rs 1L On June 30 In Umaria Approaches SP Demanding Reimbursement Of Money

FP Photo

Umaria (Madhya Pradesh): Sharda Tomar, a resident of Khalesar in Umaria, approached the Superintendent of police (SP) of the town on Tuesday, demanding reimbursement of Rs 1 lakh, which he had been robbed of, on June 30. Tomar said in his complaint that he was on his way to his house from the bank on June 30, at around 1:15 pm in the noon.

During this, two bike-borne men approached him and snatched away the bag carried by him, which was containing Rs 1 lakh in cash, as well as the pass-book and other documents. He also ran up to some distance to follow the accused, but they emerged successful and sped away from the spot on the bike.

Tomar then approached the police and lodged a complaint against the accused duo. It is noteworthy that the accused duo has been arrested and has been taken into police custody.

He told the SP that he hails from a very poor family and is hardly able to make the ends meet, by working at a shop. Furthermore, he has requested the SP to reimburse him the amount as well as his documents as soon as possible.

