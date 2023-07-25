Madhya Pradesh: Man Who Was Assaulted At Liquor Shop Goes Missing | FP Photo

Bina/Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): A man from Bina, who is purportedly an alcohol addict, was thrashed by the employees of the shop a few days ago in the town. He has suddenly gone missing, official sources said.

The victim is named Pawan Rajput. As he went missing, her mother Usha Devi has submitted a memorandum to the Sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) of Bina, demanding to ascertain her son’s whereabouts and strict action against the accused.

Rajput had earlier been to a liquor shop located at the Karonda railway crossing in Bina, where the employees of the liquor shop had thrashed him brutally. A video of the act had also been doing rounds on social media, after which Rajput went missing.

The Bhangarh police had also lodged a case of physical assault against the accused. Rajput’s kin have searched from him everywhere, but he is nowhere to be found. Police action is the only hope for his mother Usha Devi, who has alleged in the memorandum that the Bhangarh police have booked the accused under normal sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

She has also raised suspicion of an untoward incident, which has probably occurred with her son. Bhangarh police station in-charge (SHO) JP Thakur said that information is amassed with regard to Rajput. He added that earlier too, Rajput had gone missing from his house for two months. Search is on for him in Bhopal and Indore too, he said.

