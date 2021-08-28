Madhya Pradesh: Man who committed thefts during day arrested

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Habibganj police on Saturday arrested a man who would allegedly target vacant houses for theft after doing a recce as a beggar. He would commit thefts during day time as no would doubt his entry in the houses, said police.

The accused Sudhir Jatav, 27, was arrested after cops received information about his presence in E2- Arera Colony.

The police have found jewellery worth over Rs 1.40 lakh from his possession. The accused has confessed committing three thefts in Habibganj. Police said they received information about a man moving under suspicious condition in the area. He was about to commit theft in a vacant house when he was held, said police.

He would return to Gwalior after the crime, said station house officer (SHO) Habibganj VS Kushwaha.

Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 08:46 PM IST