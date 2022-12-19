Madhya Pradesh: Man vandalises Shivling in a temple in Damoh, arrested

FP Photo |

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): A man who vandalised the “Shivling” of an ancient Shiv-Hanuman temple on Sunday night in Bilwari colony of Damoh was arrested by police on Monday.

Additional SP Shiv Kumar Singh informed Shamsher Khan was roaming around the temple. He broke the Shivling broke after throwing a stone at it.

Meanwhile, passing through temple Hindu organisation members grabbed tried to catch hold of the man, but he ran away following which there was a huge ruckus in the area.

Upon hearing the news, locals gathered in the area and started searching for the accused. After a few hours, the accused was arrested, and on inquiry the accused pleaded guilty. Further investigation is underway.

