Madhya Pradesh: Man trying to mediate between couple, beaten to death by husband

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man was killed while trying to mediate between a couple in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur on Saturday. The incident pertains to Samad Pipariya village of Bargi police station area.

A man named Bablu was having a dispute with his wife. Seeing the dispute escalate, Sunil, who was present there, tried to calm the situation down. However, this only angered Bablu and he started beating Sunil up with a stick. Sunil died on the spot due to severe blows from the stick. The accused Bablu along with his wife is said to be absconding from the village after the murder.

After getting the news of the incident, police reached the spot and sent the dead body to the Medical College Hospital, Jabalpur for postmortem. Police have registered a case and started searching for the accused.

Bargi ASI Ramkaran Mishra said, “Injury marks were found on Sunil's head and back. At present, we are searching for the accused.”

Victim used to work at a dairy

Bedi Lal, the father of the deceased Sunil Patel, said that his son works at a dairy.

“Last night he had gone to the dairy for some work, where Bablu, who was living there, was arguing with his wife after getting drunk. The people of the village were also trying to mediate, seeing the dispute between husband and wife for a long time. The villagers later went to their respective homes, meanwhile Sunil went there and tried to talk to Bablu’’, Bedi Lal said.