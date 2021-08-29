Madhya Pradesh: Man thrashed on suspicion of stealing batteries of vehicles, two held

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In another shocking incident, a person belonging to minority community was thrashed on suspicion of stealing batteries of vehicles on Sunday. The Rewa police told media that two people have been arrested into the case. Police said two men were arrested after a video of the incident surfaced on social media.

The incident occurred in Transport Nagar locality under the Civil Lines police station in Rewa on Saturday.

The video shows a man, later identified as Mohammed Asad, lying on a road and being kicked and hit by belts by two persons. A crowd gathered and vehicles are also seen passing by.

Rewa Superintendent of Police Rakesh Kumar Singh told reporters that two accused were identified and arrested while two others are on the run. "A case of attempt to murder was registered against the accused,” he said.

City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Sachindra Prasad said victim Mohammed Asad was taken by one of the accused identified as Neelkanth inside his car.

As per the FIR lodged by Kamal, he was beaten up by Neelkanth, Danish, Anuj and Kuldeep with belts who accused him of stealing batteries.

"Due to the assault, the victim received life-threatening injuries. A case was registered against all the four accused under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 342 (wrongful confinement) and other sections of IPC,” Prasad said.

Published on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 09:05 PM IST