Madhya Pradesh: Man tells daughter-in-law either make physical relation or bring Rs 3 lakh as dowry

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A man has been booked for asking her daughter-in-law to either bring Rs 3 lakh from her parents as dowry or make physical relations with him in Morena district.

When daughter-in-law objected and questioned the man, he replied that he was under the influence of some super power. The woman also informed her husband about the incident, but he too replied that his father was under the influence of some super power.

The victim later approached Woman police station and lodged a complaint.

The victim in her complaint to police said that the behaviour of her husband and father-in-law had been changed after the death of her mother-in-law. The duo had been harassing her for dowry, the woman told police.

“The woman had got married to a man in Bhind district a few years ago. The couple has two children,” said a police officer.

In charge of the Woman Police station, Monika Mishra said that a case had been registered against the woman's husband and father in-law and further investigation was on.

Published on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 06:07 PM IST