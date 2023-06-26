Madhya Pradesh: Man Takes New-Born With Oxygen Pipe Inside Nose To Another Hospital

Representative image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A man was carrying his new-born baby with an oxygen pipe inside the baby's nose, and another person was dragging the oxygen cylinder on the ground. The incident occurred in the 1000-bed JH Hospital, the biggest of all hospitals in the region and came to light when a video clip went viral on social media.

The incident occurred when the baby was shifted from a 1000-bed hospital to Kamlaraja hospital. The video clip rattled many people, since the family members of the baby were not provided with an ambulance. Nor was there a doctor to observe the baby to whom anything could have happened.

According to the video clip, a man was carrying a new- born baby covered in a piece of cloth. Oxygen pipe was inside the baby’s nose, and another person was dragging the oxygen cylinder. The video clip was posted from the twitter account of someone named Govind Gurjar.

The baby and the mother were in the hospital. The baby was to be sent to Kamlaraja Hospital, two kilometers from the 1,000-bed health centre, for a check-up.

When the issue was raised before the hospital management, they pleaded ignorance. Nobody was ready to say anything on the issue.