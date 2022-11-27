e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Man strangles wife to death as she desires to attend sister's wedding, denies to cook food for him

When the wife decided to visit her sister's wedding at the maternal place, the contentious husband took to domestic violence, later killing her with rage. After murdering his partner, he died by suicide.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, November 27, 2022, 01:16 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Man strangulates wife to death, dies by suicide later | MobileODT
Morena: On Sunday morning, a case of a husband putting his wife to death came to notice. A young man strangled his wife to death in Gangapur, Madhya Pradesh. Later, reportedly due to fear of criminal charges and severe punishment, he hanged himself and died of suicide.

The shocking incident was learned by locals only when their four-year-old son was heard crying aloud. Reportedly, following his cry, the family members (parents of the husband) broke the door and took him out of the spot, later informing the police about the case.

The crime took place when the wife insisted to attend her sister's wedding at her maternal home. However, the husband expressed his discontent towards the visit, which led to an argument between the two.

The wife was ready with her bag to visit her maternal house in the MP-based village named Khadiya Ka Pura for the celebration. The man, meanwhile, asked her to go to the kitchen and make him some food. She denied, and asked him to cook for himself as she was to leave for the wedding. This angered him to trigger violence.

The heated argument between the husband and wife saw the female raising her hand on the man, resulting in the furious man committing the criminal act. He strangled her to death. After killing his wife, the worried man who feared going to jail, hurriedly made a noose of an electric wire and hanged himself to death.

