Madhya Pradesh: Man stabs wife to death in Balaghat

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, February 10, 2023, 09:55 PM IST
Representative Image
Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): A man stabbed his wife to death in Amera village under Lanji police station, the police said on Friday.

According to reports, the woman was working as a teacher in a primary school. After stabbing her to death, her husband also throttled her.

The villagers said after murdering his wife Sarla Babankar on Thursday, 45-year-old DurgaprasadBabankar locked himself in a room. The incident spawned resentment among villagers.  

On getting information, sub-divisional officer of police Durgesh Armo rushed to the spot with a team of police and took Babankar out of the room by breaking open the door.

The couple had two daughters. One was in the school when the incident took place, the second was at home.  Babankar was not doing any work and he was a drunkard.

Both of them fought again on Thursday when the man stabbed and throttled her.

