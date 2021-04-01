Madhya Pradesh: Man slits throat of wife, two minor children and hangs self

Bhopal: Four of a family were found dead in their house in Morena on Thursday morning. Police suspect that 42-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and two minor children and then hanged himself.

SP Morena Sunil Kumar Pandey informed Free Press the bodies were found in a house in Palia Colony. The deceased have been identified as Satyadev Sharma (45), his wife Usha (42), son Ashwani (12) and daughter Mohni (10). Sharma had recently purchased the house for Rs 60 lakh. An investigation is underway to find out what prompted the man to kill his family members and himself.

In the morning the neighbours found that a small grocery shop that Sharma ran from his house was not opened, and even none of the family members had come out of the house. The neighbours knocked the door but when they did not receive any response, they peeped into the house. To their shock they found Sharma hanging from ceiling fan. They alerted police.

The police broke open the door of the house and found the four family members dead.

The forensic expert claimed that the throats were cut with a sharp-edged weapon, but during search police did not find any weapon. Police also did not find suicide note from the house. Prima facie, it seems that Sharma first killed his wife and children and then hanged himself. The reason of the suicide is yet not known, the neighbours are also in shock.

The neighbour had never heard of any dispute between the husband and wife. Even the family members have not able to give any reason as what prompted Sharma to take the extreme step.

The police are investigating on angles including extra-marital affair, loan and family dispute.