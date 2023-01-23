Madhya Pradesh: Man sentenced to 3-year RI for duping woman, her brother of Rs 2.35 lakh in Umaria

Representative Image

Umaria (Madhya Pradesh): The Umaria district court has sentenced a man to 3 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) and has slapped a fine of Rs 10 thousand on him for duping a woman and her brother of Rs 2.35 lakh, the district prosecution officer, Neeraj Pandey said on Monday.

Officer Pandey said that the complainant, Lilawati Yadav, used to work as a nurse at the Umaria district hospital. One of her friends, identified as Sheelu Singh, introduced her to another man identified as Aniruddh Singh. Aniruddh told Yadav that he is posted as the deputy commissioner at CBI.

Yadav, who was in dire need of a job, sought help from Aniruddh by seeking a job opportunity at CBI for herself and her brother. Aniruddh complied with her and demanded Rs 2.35 lakh from her for getting posted at CBI. The brother-sister duo handed over the amount to Aniruddh, who broke all contacts with them after getting the money.

When the duo realised that they had been cheated, they approached the Kotwali police and the matter was presented in the court. Keeping in view all the evidences, the court pronounced Aniruddh guilty and sentenced him to 3 years RI, along with a fine of Rs 10 thousand.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Forest officials keeping a track of tiger in Umaria

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)