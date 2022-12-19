Madhya Pradesh: Man sentenced to 3 years RI for attempting to rape mother in Narmadapuram

Representative Photo |

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The Narmadapuram district court has sentenced a man to three years of Rigorous imprisonment (RI) for attempting to rape his mother in 2021, district prosecution officer Rajkumar Nema said on Monday.

Officer Nema shed light on the details of the incident, to state that the survivor is a 58-year-old woman who used to reside with her sons in Narmadapuram town. He continued by saying that the survivor had got up early in the morning on December 27, 2021 and was working in the kitchen, when her elder son Anil (39) groped her from behind.

When the survivor protested, Anil pushed her on the floor and tried to undress her. During this, the survivor screamed, after which her younger son as well as neighbours came to her rescue. The survivor then approached the Dehat police station of Narmadapuram and lodged a complaint against her accused son.

The accused was a listed criminal who had several cases registered against him since before. He was produced in the court, where the first judicial magistrate Snigdha Pathak sentenced her to three years of rigorous imprisonment. A fine of Rs 1,000 (One thousand) has been levied on him for the contemptible act.

