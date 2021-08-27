Madhya Pradesh: Man robbed of bike after offering lift to strangers, accused arrested

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two miscreants looted a bike from a private company employee after taking lift from him. The incident occurred near Patara Pul here on Thursday night. However, the victim approached police immediately and the accused were arrested within two hours of the incident, said police.

The accused have been identified as Ritwik Yadav 18, Vikas Lodhi 18 and Saurabh Vishwakarma 20. Police said the accused are habitual offenders and they are searching for their antecedents.

The complainant Asif Ali, 38, lives in Shahjahanabad area. He works with bike taxi company Rapido. He was returning home on motorcycle at 9.30 pm when two accused met him near Bhanpur Bridge. They asked for lift to which he agreed. The trio headed towards Vidisha Road on the bike.

Police said the accused asked him to stop near Patara Pul where the third accused was already present. As he stopped the bike, the two accused overpowered him and the third accused took out a knife.

They pushed him to ground and asked him not to scream. The accused thrashed him and fled with his bike, wielding a knife. The victim then approached police.

The Chhola Mandir police registered a case. Based on information available, the policemen arrested the accused within two hours.

