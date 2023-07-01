Madhya Pradesh: Man Rapes 4-Year-Old Niece

Representative Image |

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old man raped his four-year-old niece near Singrauli on Saturday, the police said. The police registered a case against the culprit after getting a complaint from the family members of the girl whose condition was stated to be serious.

According to reports, the mother of the girl went to a shop, leaving the girl at home. The culprit was also in the home along with three other children and all of them were watching TV. Just as the woman went a few yards away from her home, she heard a yell.

On hearing the cry, she returned home and found her four-year-old daughter crying bitterly. The girl narrated her ordeal to her mother. The woman, then, began to beat up the man and raised a hue and cry.

On hearing her yells, many villagers rushed to the spot and caught hold of the youth who was arrested. Superintendent of police Yusuf Qureshi said the culprit had been arrested and his illegal house demolished.