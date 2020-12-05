Madhya Pradesh: Man rapes 10-year-old stepdaughter repeatedly for a month, arrested

BHOPAL: The Habibganj police on Friday arrested a 40-year-old man for raping his 10-year-old stepdaughter. The victim’s mother had married the accused after she separated from her first husband. The girl failed to tell it to anyone until he started harassing her frequently.

The girl told her mother about it and she took her to Childline. The Childline members counselled the girl and she was taken to Habibganj police station where a case was registered.

Police said the accused would often molest the girl whenever he found her alone. It was happening for over a month, said Habibganj police. The accused also threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed it to anyone.