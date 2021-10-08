e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Nobel Peace Prize 2021 awarded to Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov for their efforts 'to safeguard freedom of expression
Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 05:13 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Man kills daughter-in-law, stabs wife, later hangs self to death

Police have found a one-page suicide note from Mahendra's pocket. He has mentioned the day-to-day dispute with his wife. He has also taken responsibility for the murder himself.
FP News Service
Advertisement

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Panic prevailed when a man allegedly stabbed his wife and strangled his daughter-in-law to death in Kanjai village of Jabalpur on Thursday.

Later, he committed suicide by hanging himself. A suicide note was also found from the accused.

The incident was reported in Kanjai village of Gosalpur police station area of ​​Jabalpur.

According to Sihora SDOP Shrutkirti Somvanshi, information was received from village Kanjai that one Mahendra Patel has hanged himself in the room of his house.

"In the room next to him, his daughter-in-law Roshni Patel and his wife Nandini were lying in a pool of blood. Roshni was dead while Nandini was sent to Jabalpur hospital in critical condition for treatment," said the SDOP.

According to the police, marks of strangulation with a scarf have been found on Roshni's neck. The police have also recovered the handkerchief.

"Nandini was stabbed 8 to 10 times in an attempt to kill her. The police have also recovered the knife from the room with which she was attacked."

Police have found a one-page suicide note from Mahendra's pocket. In which he has written about the day-to-day dispute with his wife. He has also taken responsibility for the murder himself.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Road project moving at a snail's pace, people suffering

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 05:13 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal