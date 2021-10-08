Madhya Pradesh: Man kills daughter-in-law, stabs wife, later hangs self to death

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Panic prevailed when a man allegedly stabbed his wife and strangled his daughter-in-law to death in Kanjai village of Jabalpur on Thursday.

Later, he committed suicide by hanging himself. A suicide note was also found from the accused.

The incident was reported in Kanjai village of Gosalpur police station area of ​​Jabalpur.

According to Sihora SDOP Shrutkirti Somvanshi, information was received from village Kanjai that one Mahendra Patel has hanged himself in the room of his house.

"In the room next to him, his daughter-in-law Roshni Patel and his wife Nandini were lying in a pool of blood. Roshni was dead while Nandini was sent to Jabalpur hospital in critical condition for treatment," said the SDOP.

According to the police, marks of strangulation with a scarf have been found on Roshni's neck. The police have also recovered the handkerchief.

"Nandini was stabbed 8 to 10 times in an attempt to kill her. The police have also recovered the knife from the room with which she was attacked."

Police have found a one-page suicide note from Mahendra's pocket. In which he has written about the day-to-day dispute with his wife. He has also taken responsibility for the murder himself.

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 05:13 PM IST