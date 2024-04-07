Madhya Pradesh: Man Kills 70-Year-Old Father In Maihar | Representative Image

Maihar (Satna): A man residing in Amadara village of Maihar allegedly killed his 70-year-old father. After the discovery of the body, the villagers informed the Amadara police, who took possession of the body and initiated an investigation into the matter. The incident took place in the Paraswara, where, late at night, the body of Chohan Kushwaha was found at his home under suspicious circumstances.

Within a few hours, the police identified the cause of death as homicide and informed the media that the deceased’s son, Lalu Kushwaha, had beaten his father to death with a stick. The main motive behind the murder has not yet been revealed. The police have sent the body for a post-mortem and have arrested the accused son under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out in RDCC complex in Singrauli on Saturday in which 14 persons received burn injuries, the police said. Several people were presented in the building when broke out. They were rescued by the firefighting personnel. All the injured were taken to the hospital and are out of danger, the police added.

Singrauli collector Chandrashekhar Shukla told the media that the incident occurred at 6 pm on Saturday. The fire took a fierce form suddenly, and several persons were stuck inside the building. The police and the fire brigade were informed, who rushed to the spot.

Eight members of the same family tried to decamp from the building but received burn injuries. Six other persons who came to their rescue managed to save all of them, but suffered burns themselves too. All the injured persons were rushed to the hospital where their condition is said to be out of danger. Collector Shukla said a short circuit triggered the fire in the complex.

Madhya Pradesh: 6 CRPF Jawans Among 9 Injured As 2 Buses Collide

Balaghat (Madhya Paresh): Two buses collided on Balaghat-Nainpur Road at 10 am on Saturday, the police said. In all, nine persons sustained injuries in the accident of whom six were CRPF personnel, the police added. According to the police, one of the buses was ferrying passengers to Nainpur from Balaghat, while the other bus coming from the front on the road was bound for Lanji and was ferrying CRPF personnel.

As the road was narrow, both the bus drivers tried manoeuvring their vehicles and collided head-on in a bid to do so. Six CRPF personnel sustained injuries in the accident, while three civilians were also hurt. All the injured were rushed to the primary health centre by Lamta police and were discharged on Saturday evening. The police have seized both the buses.