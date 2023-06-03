Madhya Pradesh: Man imprisoned for making bathing videos of girl in Balaghat

Representative Image |

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): A man residing in the Jamun Tola town of Balaghat has been sentenced to imprisonment for filming videos of a 19-year-old girl, who was taking a bath at her house on May 30, the district prosecution officer said on Saturday.

Bahela police station house officer (SHO) JP Tripathi said that the complainant girl is a resident of Laanji sub-division of Balaghat, and is a student of BSc (Agriculture) at a private college in Bhopal. In May 2022, she had returned home and was bathing at her house on May 30. She suddenly noticed that a man was filming videos of her while she was taking a bath.

The girl turned apprehensive and screamed to alert her family members. The man, however, managed to flee from the spot. The woman knew the man from before and apprised of her identity to the Bahela police. The man identified as Manoj Tiwari (23) was nabbed by the cops and was produced at the Lanji court. It came to light during the hearing that the accused had committed similar crimes in the past too, but failed to mend his ways despite incessant warnings.

The court pronounced him guilty and sentenced him to imprisonment.

