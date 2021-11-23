Madhya Pradesh: Man hit by bullet while fishing in dam

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 35-year-old man was injured while he was fishing in a dam. The man failed to understand the nature of injury until it was confirmed in medical examination, that it was a bullet which had hit him.

The incident occurred in Gunga area on Saturday, said police. The victim Imran Khan lives in Talaiya area and had gone to Gunga for fishing in Chanderi Kuthar dam on the day. Police said the victim was hit by some metal.

He told police that he did not understand what metal had hit him but he began to bleed. He reached the Hamidia hospital where it was confirmed that it was a bullet injury.

The hospital management informed police and a case was registered with Talaiya police station.

The case was transferred to Gunga on Monday. Gunga police station incharge Ramesh Rai said the victim did not hear any shot. It was a bullet injury and a case has been registered, said the cop.

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 09:39 PM IST