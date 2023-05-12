 Madhya Pradesh: Man held with two sacks of illicit liquor worth Rs 30k in Jabalpur
FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, May 12, 2023, 07:43 AM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Vijaynagar police of Jabalpur have arrested a man for selling illicit country-made liquor in the city, the police said on Thursday.

Vijaynagar police station in-charge Sandeepika Thakur said that the police received a tip-off from a whistle-blower, about a suspicious man spotted behind the CBI office in Jabalpur on Wednesday. The tip-off claimed that the suspect was carrying illicit country-made liquor in two sacks and was in a bid to sell them.

The police swung into action immediately and rushed to the spot to nab the suspect, who identified himself as Nishant Ben (33). When the police team inspected the sacks, they found illicit country-made liquor inside it worth Rs 30 thousand.

A case was registered against Ben under the Section 34(2) of the excise act and he was taken into custody by the cops.

