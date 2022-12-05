Madhya Pradesh: Man held for withdrawing money by making thumb impressions

FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The Rampur Kalan police arrested a man who was involved in withdrawing money from the accounts of many farmers and daily-wage earners in villages by making their fingerprints, official sources said on Monday.

He fell into the police dragnet during a vehicle-checking drive. When the police were checking the documents related to his bike, they came across a biometric machine that takes and stores thumb impression and confiscated 70 fingerprints.

When the police questioned, he said he had learnt how to make fingerprints from a U-tube channel and brought all the items for it online.

The accused used to get the thumb impressions of the account holders of the bank by applying glue on the thumb impression machine.

He used to take out money from the accounts by putting the thumb impressions on the glue with the help of Fevicol.

The man used to make thumb impressions of villagers on the pretext of checking their accounts and related documents. In this way, he has cheated many farmers and workers who get money in their bank accounts through government welfare schemes.

