Madhya Pradesh: Man held for transferring Rs 11 Lakh from estranged wife's bank account in Piplani

Representational picture |

Bhopal: A man was arrested for allegedly siphoning off Rs 11 lakh from his estranged wife’s account, in Piplani on Wednesday. The couple got separated in 2021.

Piplani police station house officer (SHO), Ajay Nair said that the complainant, Shivani Chouhan (29) a native of Shahganj, got married to Patiram Chouhan, a native of Bhopal, eight years ago. The couple has two kids.

A few years after the marriage, Patiram started torturing Shivani for dowry,owing to which, Shivani had parted ways with him in July 2021. However, her ATM card was still with Patiram, who then began transferring money from Shivani’s account to his bank account.

In multiple transactions of Rs fifty thousand, he managed to transfer a total of Rs 11.8 lakhs till February 2023.

When Shivani checked her bank entries, she found that her husband had been siphoning off money from her account. She, then, approached the Piplani police, and lodged a complaint against Patiram.

Following which, Patiram was arrested.