Madhya Pradesh: Man held for smuggling fake currency from Maharashtra

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 27-year-old man was arrested here in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday for allegedly smuggling fake currency with a face value of Rs 10,300 from neighbouring Maharashtra, police said.

Following a tip-off, the accused, identified as Arvind Burman, was caught at Naigawan village, about 40 km from the Jabalpur district headquarters, Majholi police station in-charge Sajjan Singh said.

The police seized from his possession fake currency notes in Rs 200 and Rs 500 denominations, having a total face value of Rs 10,300, he said.

During questioning, the accused told the police that he got the fake currency from Nagpur in Maharashtra, the official said.

The accused told the police that he along with one Arjun went to Nagpur from where he got the fake notes after paying Rs 4,000 in real currency, he said.

The accused had allegedly circulated fake currency worth Rs 40,000 in the past, he said.

A case has been registered against him under relevant provisions, he added.

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 01:54 PM IST