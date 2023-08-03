Madhya Pradesh: Man Held For Murdering Uncle Over Petty Dispute

Representative Image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The police on Wednesday worked out the mystery behind a blood-stained body of a man found in a field at Tehgna village under Luv-Kush Nagar police station two days ago.

When the police began to inquire into the case, they came to know that the man’s nephew had liquidated him after a dispute over making barriers in the farmland.

Superintendent of police Amit Sanghi said the body of Haricharan Anuragi, resident of Tehnga village, was found in the evening on July 30.

The police registered a case on the complaint of Haricharan’s brother, Natthu Anuragi.

During the preliminary inquiry, it came to light that 30-year-old nephew of Haricharan, Dharmendra, murdered him.

The police took Dharmendra into custody and quizzed him. The police also came to know that the murderer had talked to his wife several times on his mobile phone on the night of the incident, the call history was deleted.

Nevertheless, when the police sifted through the mobile history of his wife, they detected the calls between Dharmendra and his wife.

On the grounds of those calls, when the police questioned him, Dharmendra confessed to having committed the murder of his uncle.

Dharmendra said since he had been fed with the regular brawls over a barrier in farmland, he disposed of his uncle. Haricharan had an altercation with his nephew on the day he was murdered. Dharmendra was presented to the court.

