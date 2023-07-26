 Madhya Pradesh: Man Held For Bludgeoning Wife To Death In Umaria
FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, July 26, 2023, 11:11 PM IST
Representative Image

Umaria (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly bludgeoned his wife to death in the Patpara village of Umaria on Wednesday over a dispute, the police said. The police rushed to the spot immediately and sent the body of the woman for post-mortem.

According to the local police, the accused man is named Chhotu Singh Gond, who had married a woman named Pooja Baiga in 2018. After living together for a couple of years, frequent arguments began taking place between the duo. The couple again landed in an argument on Wednesday morning, after which Gond, in a fit of rage, picked up a rod and began raining blows on Baiga.

Baiga sustained grievous injuries and died on the spot, after bleeding profusely. As the neighbours had heard Baiga’s screams, they called the cops on Gond. The police rushed to the spot and took Gond into custody, while Baiga’s body was referred for post-mortem.

article-image

