 Madhya Pradesh: Man Held For Beating Wife, Making Her Drink Urine
Madhya Pradesh: Man Held For Beating Wife, Making Her Drink Urine

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, July 18, 2023, 10:55 PM IST
Representative Image

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A man mercilessly beat up his wife and she was begging for mercy. The incident came to light after a video went viral on social media on Tuesday. According to the woman Anguri Malviya, her husband often beats her up demanding more dowries.

She also alleged that her husband had once made her drink urine. Fed up with the torture, Anguri lodged a complaint at the Mahila police station on Monday.

According to the complainant, her husband Rajendra Malviya has been torturing her, both mentally and physically, for several years. In charge of the police station Pooja Rajput said Rajendra Malviya had been arrested.

