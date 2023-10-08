Madhya Pradesh: Man Held Captive By 2, Mother Approaches SP

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A resident of Bann village was held captive four days back by two other persons of his village following an argument, official sources said.

Sources added that the mother of the victim man had lodged a complaint with police, who allegedly did not take action in the case. Following this, the woman approached Superintendent of Police (SP).

The complainant woman named Rampyari Lodhi said his son Harbhajan Lodhi had an argument with two persons of the same village, named Karan Singh and Devendra Singh.

On October 3, Lodhi had an argument with the duo again after which the latter assaulted and abducted him. They held him captive.

Rampyari reported the incident to Bhagwa police who have not registered complaint and not taken action too. On Saturday, she approached SP Amit Sanghi. Sanghi said woman’s grievance would be redressed soon.