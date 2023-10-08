 Madhya Pradesh: Man Held Captive By 2, Mother Approaches SP
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Man Held Captive By 2, Mother Approaches SP

Madhya Pradesh: Man Held Captive By 2, Mother Approaches SP

On October 3, Lodhi had an argument with the duo again after which the latter assaulted and abducted him.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, October 08, 2023, 11:30 PM IST
article-image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A resident of Bann village was held captive four days back by two other persons of his village following an argument, official sources said.

Sources added that the mother of the victim man had lodged a complaint with police, who allegedly did not take action in the case. Following this, the woman approached Superintendent of Police (SP).

The complainant woman named Rampyari Lodhi said his son Harbhajan Lodhi had an argument with two persons of the same village, named Karan Singh and Devendra Singh.

On October 3, Lodhi had an argument with the duo again after which the latter assaulted and abducted him. They held him captive.

Rampyari reported the incident to Bhagwa police who have not registered complaint and not taken action too. On Saturday, she approached SP Amit Sanghi. Sanghi said woman’s grievance would be redressed soon.

Read Also
Legacy & Future Of Scindia Family: Navigating MP Politics After Yashodhara's Exit From Assembly...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Overheard In Bhopal: About Tug Of War, Clerical Error, Lost Enthusiasm & Others

Overheard In Bhopal: About Tug Of War, Clerical Error, Lost Enthusiasm & Others

Bhopal: 3-Tier Flyover To Be Built At Prabhat Chauraha

Bhopal: 3-Tier Flyover To Be Built At Prabhat Chauraha

Bhopal: BJP Chief Takes Strong Exception To Ex-CM's Tweet On Modi

Bhopal: BJP Chief Takes Strong Exception To Ex-CM's Tweet On Modi

Bhopal: KBC Fake Video Tweet Lands Congress Leader In Soup

Bhopal: KBC Fake Video Tweet Lands Congress Leader In Soup

Bhopal: Karni Sena Stages Demonstration At Ratibad, 100 Arrested

Bhopal: Karni Sena Stages Demonstration At Ratibad, 100 Arrested