 Madhya Pradesh: Man Hangs Self After Being Harassed By Wife In Satna, Probe Underway
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Man Hangs Self After Being Harassed By Wife In Satna, Probe Underway

Madhya Pradesh: Man Hangs Self After Being Harassed By Wife In Satna, Probe Underway

The Dehat police have taken cognizance of the matter and have sent the man’s body for post-mortem.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, July 21, 2023, 01:39 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A married man ended his life by hanging himself at his house located in the Madai village of Maihar town in Satna on Thursday, the police said.

The police added that the man took the extreme step after allegedly being harassed by his wife relentlessly. The Dehat police have taken cognizance of the matter and have sent the man’s body for post-mortem. They have identified the man as Prashant Saket.

Saket’s kin told the police that he had been married to a woman named Shilpi in April 2021. Shilpi stayed with Prashant for a few days, and then went back to her native place in Rewa. She then began harassing Prashant by intimidating him to implicate him in a false dowry case, and demanded Rs 5 lakh from him for settlement.

She often used to harass Prashant over the phone by saying that she shall make him and his family members land in jail by levelling false allegations on them. When Prashant was unable to endure the harassment, he hanged himself at his house. The matter was informed to the police, who have sent Prashant’s body for post-mortem and are probing the case.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: X-Ray Machine At Satna CHC Out Of Order, Patients Suffer
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: BoB Donates Two Computers, Two Dispensers To Eye Hospital

Madhya Pradesh: BoB Donates Two Computers, Two Dispensers To Eye Hospital

Madhya Pradesh: Villagers Demand Road, Resolve To Boycott Ensuing Election

Madhya Pradesh: Villagers Demand Road, Resolve To Boycott Ensuing Election

Madhya Pradesh: Man Hangs Self After Being Harassed By Wife In Satna, Probe Underway

Madhya Pradesh: Man Hangs Self After Being Harassed By Wife In Satna, Probe Underway

Madhya Pradesh: Finance Company Employee Found Dead, Probe On

Madhya Pradesh: Finance Company Employee Found Dead, Probe On

Madhya Pradesh: Women Deprived Of Kutir Yojana Benefits Gherao Parsaura Janpad, Stage Demonstration

Madhya Pradesh: Women Deprived Of Kutir Yojana Benefits Gherao Parsaura Janpad, Stage Demonstration