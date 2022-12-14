Madhya Pradesh: Man gets life term for raping minor in Gwalior

Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A special court of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has awarded life term to a man for raping a 12-year-old girl after calling her to his house, official sources said on Wednesday.

The girl and her cousin sister had been alone at their residence on March 28, 2018 when their family members went to Gwalior district hospital where a family member was admitted.

Then Suresh Pippal called the girl to his residence and raped her. The girl related the story to her mother who lodged a complaint against the culprit at the Girjaura police station.

Judge of the courtSanjay Kumar Gupta passed the order. According to reports, the court not only sentenced Pippal to life imprisonment but also imposed a fine of Rs 3,000 on him.