Madhya Pradesh: Man Gets Life Term For Murdering House Owner In Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The district and sessions judge, Akhilesh Shukla, has sentenced a man to life term and imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on him for committing a murder.

According to reports, on September 5, 2021 Nikhil Shivhare filed a complaint at the civil lines police station, that his maternal uncle Chandra Prakash Shivhare, had been murdered.

Chandra Prakash was living with his family at the ground floor in his house on Satai road, Chhatarpur.

According to Nikhil, his maternal aunt Rani had gone to her parents’ house in Bamitha with her two children on the occasion of Rakshabandhan.

Three other floors of the house were rented out. A tenant, Nikki Agarwal, living on the first floor of the house, used to clean up the room his maternal uncle and cooked food for him, Nikhil said.

According to Nikhil, when he entered his maternal uncle’s room in the morning of September 5, 2021, he found the door closed from outside.

Just as he entered the room opening the door, Nikhil found his maternal uncle lying on the floor in a pool of blood.

He then called up his father and other people in the area. Some unidentified people had killed Chandra Prakash whose motorcycle was found and Nikki Agarwal went missing from the house.

In the complaint, Nikhil mentioned that Nikki Agarwal may have murdered his maternal uncle.

The police began to inquire into the case. The police then quizzed Nikki aka Ashish Agarwal and sent the blood-stained clothes of Chandra Prakash for DNA test.

The police also seized the knife used to commit the murder. On the grounds of the DNA report of the blood, the police quizzed Nikki who confessed to having committed the crime.

