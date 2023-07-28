 Madhya Pradesh: Man Gets Five Years’ Rigorous Implementations For Trying To Molest Minor
FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, July 28, 2023, 02:33 AM IST
Representative Image

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A local court on Thursday sentenced a 41-year-old man to five years’ imprisonment for molesting a minor five years ago. He was awarded punishment under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012. 

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on the criminal. Apart from that, he was given one year’s imprisonment under the SC/ST Act and asked to pay Rs 2,000. According to reports, when the child went to release herself on November 15, 2018, the accused caught hold of her hand and tried to molest her.

Meanwhile, the elder sister of the girl and her friend reached the spot. When she saw the man trying to molest her sister, the girl began to yell and throw stones at the culprit. The accused ran away. The family members of the girl lodged a complaint at the police station. The police inquired into the case and sent the culprit to jail.

